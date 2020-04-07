Coronavirus Lockdown : Happy News For Vodafone Idea Users

Vodafone Idea has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered for the ATM recharge facility. Vodafone Idea users can visit any of these bank’s ATMs where they have an account and recharge their prepaid numbers.

The mobile recharge option will be available in the menu of the ATM machine. Here, users will have to enter their mobile number and the recharge amount. The money for the recharge will be deducted from their bank account. Note that the correct recharge amount should be entered for this process.

The SMS recharge facility is available only for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers. Vodafone Idea users can do so by following this process. Send an SMS to either 9717000002 or 5676782 and type MOBILE<space>10 digit mobile number<space>Idea/Vodafone<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digit of Axis Bank or ICICI Bank account no.

Vodafone Idea had also announced the extension in validity of prepaid plans till April 17 for its low-income customers using feature phones. The telco also said it will credit Rs 10 talktime to almost 100 million feature phone users in India.