Coronavirus : Pakistan pushing COVID19 infected terrorists into Kashmir

Laskar-e-Toiba has recently started recruiting its cadre from the Sindh province of Pakistan, which has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Its chief Hafiz Sayeed has himself been visiting Sindh province to recruit the men from there into his terror outfit so as to push them into the Indian side.

Security agencies say that by trying to push in the infiltrators suffering from COVID-19 into India, Pakistani agencies want to spread chaos in the Indian side, while also helping the country to deal with their own patients without any cost. Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country’s total population, crossing the 1,000-mark.

“By pushing in terrorists infected with Coronavirus inside Kashmir, Pakistan shows that it is not at all bothered about the people of Kashmir. They want to spread this disease into Kashmir, by getting rid of their own patients”, the source said.

The sources say that on April 2, the Indian Army lost contact with a group of five to six infiltrators along the line of control in Kupwara district as the ISI was desperate to push these terrorists into Indian side with increased ceasefire violations as they fear that if these terrorists spend more time in Terror camps or launch pads they could end up infecting Pakistan Army jawans and officers who run such camps.

“There are inputs that over 600 Pakistan Army jawans are already infected with COVID-19, mostly deployed near the line of control where these terror launch pads are situated”, the source said.