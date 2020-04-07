‘Naagin’ actress Nia Sharma is breaking internet: See pics

Neha Sharma, called by her stage name Nia Sharma, is an Indian television actress . She debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus’s ‘Kaali’ but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.

Sharma’s other well known characters include playing Roshni Patel in Zee TV’s ‘Jamai Raja’, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt’s web series ‘Twisted’ and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Colors TV’s ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant. Her current show is the fourth season of Colors TV’s most viewed series, the supernatural thriller ‘Naagin’ where she plays the role of a shape-shifting female serpent Brinda.

Apart from acting in television, Sharma features in listings. She was ranked third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.