You will be unaware about these shocking facts about porn films

All most all human had at least once watched a porn movie. India is one of the biggest market of porn film industry although it is illegal in the country. As per Pornhub, India is the biggest consumers of porn films.

Watching porn films is not wrong. Even it has some advantages too. But there are two things about watching porn that are often criticized. While one thing surely has to be porn addiction to a point that you are not able to lead a normal life and second is the notion of comparing your life with that of the porn stars.

Now a study lead by y Dr Felix, compared Jon Millward’s study of 10,000 adult movie stars with a number of “real-life” statistics such as demographics, body types and sexual history, to provide a better understanding of the relationship between adult movies and reality.

Important Findings From The Study:

1.On average a female porn star’s waist is 10” smaller than the average woman’s, with a porn star’s hips also 8” smaller than the average woman’s

2.A male porn star will have 45 sexual partners in a year, compared to just 6 sexual partners in a lifetime for the average man

3.Blondes make up 32.7% of all porn stars compared to just 11.7% of the general population

4.70.5% of all porn stars analysed are white, while just 14% are black

5.62% of female porn stars have had anal sex, compared to just 37% of women in real life

6.The most common first names for adult movie stars are David and Nikki, with Lee the most common surname