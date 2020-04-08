“Not wrong to shoot hiding attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event”,says BJP MLA

A BJP legislator in Karnataka on Tuesday alleged that some of the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been ‘purposely evading’ testing for coronavirus despite appeals, and said such it was “not wrong” to shoot such people.

Accusing them of indirectly indulging in an act of terrorism, MLA M P Renukacharya, who is also a political secretary to Chief Minister Yediyurappa, however said, it was wrong to blame the whole community for the misdeeds of few.

Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country.

“… one thing is true, some of those who had been to congregation at Nizamuddin, despite appeal made by PM and CM, purposely are trying evade citing religious reasons,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, the BJP MLA said it looks like while dying they want to kill others also.

If those who had returned after attending the Jamaat had gone to the doctor there wouldn’t have been any problem, Renukacharya said.

Charging some of the attendees with indulging in “anti-national” deeds, he said it was not wrong to say that those spreading virus are indirectly indulging in terrorism.