Actress Kajal Aggarwal shares carrot cake recipe with fans during lockdown

South actress Kajal Aggarwal makes carrot cake and shares recipe with her fans.The cake is gluten free, sugar free and low calorie one.

Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: “Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya )

Recipe:

11/2 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)

3 eggs

2 tbsp honey

1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)

1.5 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice) 1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional) 2-3 dates

Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins.”