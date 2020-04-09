NEWSRecipeEntertainment

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shares carrot cake recipe with fans during lockdown

Apr 9, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Kajal-Aggarwal

South actress Kajal Aggarwal makes carrot cake and shares recipe with her fans.The cake is gluten free, sugar free and low calorie one.

Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: “Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya )

Recipe:

11/2 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)

3 eggs

2 tbsp honey

1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)

1.5 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice) 1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional) 2-3 dates

Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins.”

View this post on Instagram

Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya ) Recipe: 11/2 cup almond flour 1/2 tsp sea salt 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional) 3 eggs 2 tbsp honey 1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter) 1.5 cups grated carrots 1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice) 1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional) 2-3 dates Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins. Yummy and really easy to make ? enjoy! (Ps- This was almost over within 15 mins of being transferred on a plate, hence taking a final picture was very difficult! I served it with a side of fresh banana nice-cream!) (Pps- dedicated to my darling @sejalmangal for her big 30th! )

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close