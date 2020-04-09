Capital punishment: Noose looms over Sangrur Nurse murder Culprit

Chances of another capital punishment may shadow the Indian judiciary after Section 303 was charged against Maninder Singh 31, the culprit in the murder of Sarbjit Kaur, working as a nurse in Sangrur.

Sarbjit 27 was allegedly killed by Maninder Singh at a hotel in an industrial area. Before murdering Sarbjeet Kaur, 27, Maninder had killed another woman, with whom he had a relationship as well, in Karnal in 2010, and was awarded life sentence in 2012. The Chandigarh police thus charged Sec(303) of IPC, which describes the punishment for murder by a life convict.

Initially, police had booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It has also been retained besides other sections of cheating and forgery. The 2000 page charge sheet was filed in court on Wednesday.

The incident happened on December 30 when Sarbjit Kaur checked in to hotel room along with Maninder Singh. Her dead body was recovered from the hotel room on New years eve.