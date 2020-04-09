Coronavirus : Actor Jackie Chan shares an important message to his fans ; Watch Video

Actor Jackie Chan is the latest celebrity to ask people to follow government guidelines of social distancing to prevent spreading COVID-19. Chan is one of the most widely recognisable and influential cinematic personalities in the world, with fan base both in the Eastern and Western hemispheres.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Kung Fu Panda stars with introducing himself and goes on to say, “”I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now, and we all face the same problem: the coronavirus. It’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government, If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face mask and wash your hands frequently. Protecting yourself is protecting your family.” he said

Chan concluded the video saying,”Stay safe stay strong, I believe we have a brighter future ahead.”