Musical concert of 18 legendary singers to perform online for raising Covid fund

Sangeeth Sethu, a Musical bridge is about to happen for raising the enormous fund required for spanning the Covid crisis.18 legendary Bollywood singers will take part in the online concert starting from April 10 for three days. The musical concert is an attempt by ISRA, the association of singers and musicians and will be available on all major TV channels.

Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Yesudas, SP Balasubramaniam, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Anup Jalotta, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadekar, Talat Azeez, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Shan will take part in this musical feast.

Manish Wadiya, Creative director of Moving Picture company said that the musical feast is more than a concert and it is best described as a national musical movement which will be streamed to 1 billion television screens Worldwide.

The Sangeeth Sathu will be aired on 8-9 PM April 10,11 and 12 on Doordarshan and other channels.