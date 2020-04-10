Coronavirus Lockdown : Here are some security tips for work from home

Here Are Security Tips For Work From Home (WFH):
#Change all the default passwords and keep a strong password for all devices and online account.
#Don’t share meeting links publicly or via social media platforms.
#Use trusted apps/as approved by your employer for video conferencing/collaborative work.
#Keep all operating system, antivirus, application updated.
#Avoid open/free wi-fi network, change the default password of your home wi-fi and admin passwords.
#Be careful of phishing e-mails which emails which may be disguised as similar to your superior mail id. Check the link properly before opening it.
#Use a secure network for accessing the office system.
#Keep the remote access disable until and unless required. If required should be used with proper security.
#Do not use the same devices for work and leisure activities.
#Use computer laptop provided by the company, instead of a personal system wherever possible.
