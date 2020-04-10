Popular TV actress found dead at home

Popular TV actress Viswa Santhi was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad.

As per reports, she did not come out of her apartment for the last few days which made the neighbours suspicious. They later informed the police.

She resided in fifth floor of an apartment, which was located at Engineers Colony in Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad.

Viswa was found dead when cops broke into her house. They have seized the actress’s mobile phone and have also enquired neighbours for more details. Police is currently investigating the matter. A case of suspicious death has been registered.