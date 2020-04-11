Actress Mia Khalifa gets emotional after postpones her wedding, Pics goes viral

Mia Khalifa announced that she and her fiancé Robert Sandberg are delaying their wedding date due to coronavirus outbreak which supposed to happen in the month of June.

The adult industry star Mia Khalifa and her longtime boyfriend, Robert Sandberg announced their wedding date on social media on March 12, 2019. Mia has shared the news from her social media account Instagram about Robert’s proposal. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Mia and Robert decided to postpone their marriage and Mia announced the same from her Instagram post.

Mia donned a white slit gown on her Instagram post and wrote, “If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ve-been wedding week this June ”

Mia’s boyfriend cum fiancé is a Swedish chef who has proposed her to the Lebanese-American sports show host in Chicago last year. The couple planned to tie the knot in June of this year. Mia announced their engagement news from her Insta handle by flaunting her sparkling proposal ring along with adorable image with Robert on the eve of the proposal. With this proposal posts, Mia wrote, “Thank you a million times over for the entire team at @smythchicago for helping @robertsandberg propose ?? this trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa! Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you! @smythchicago @chefjohnshields @officialchrisgerber @richieribando @povdejackee #StockholmSyndrome”