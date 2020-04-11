Actress Monalisa shares her hot dance video amid lockdown : Watch Here

During this lockdown time, celebrities are spending most of their time on social media. Sometimes someone is seen cooking in the kitchen, then someone is busy cleaning in the house. Meanwhile, Monalisa has shared a dance video of her on Instagram, which will surprise you.

Monalisa has shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen wearing a sari and kissing the emperor (Genda Phool). In this, anyone will be injured seeing the slaughter of Monalisa. So this video has become viral on social media in a short time.

Monalisa shared the video and wrote, “GENDA PHOOL” This is not the first time Monalisa has surprised everyone with her unique style. She keeps interacting with her fans by sharing one or the other of her photos and entertains them.