Coronavirus : Actress donates 6000 N95 masks to hospitals

In an attempt to help the frontline workers combat COVID-19, actor Sandra Bullock has donated 6,000 N95 masks to different hospitals in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, Bullock’s boyfriend Bryan Randall took to social media to share the images of the actor giving the masks in big boxes to a worker at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, it is Bullock’s children who came up with the idea of donating the masks to doctors and hospitals.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA. Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better,” said Randall in the caption of the picture.