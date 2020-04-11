Coronavirus : China to send more medical supplies to Pakistan

Pakistan is set to receive more medical supplies from its all-weather ally China to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country where the COVID-19 cases have sharply increased to 4,788 and death toll reached 71, officials said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in an early morning update on its website, reported that five patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases on Saturday rose to 4,788 with more than 190 fresh infections. The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 71. As many as 762 have recovered while 50 were in critical condition, it said.