Coronavirus : Congress leader tests positive for COVID19

A Congress leader in Delhi, a former civic councillor, has been charged by the police for not disclosing that he had visited Markaz Nizamuddin, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters and one of the country’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, in March.

The ex-politician, his wife – who is currently the area councillor – and their daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

The police say because of his negligence, his village Deenpur in south-west Delhi has now been declared a containment zone, meaning it has been sealed off and residents cannot move out at all.