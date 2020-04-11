Coronavirus : Govt to pay double salary to doctors, nurses

Government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that salaries of all those engaged in fight against COVID-19 be it Doctors, Nurses, Paramedical staff, Class IV staff, Ambulance staff, Testing Lab staff will be doubled. He said this will be applicable till the Corona virus period ends.He had earlier announced that these professionals will get an ex-gratia benefits between 50 Lakh rupees and 10 Lakh rupees, if they are not covered under the new insurance cover announced by the Centre.

Describing doctors as next to god, Chief Minister said they are fighting this battle like soldiers and risking their lives to save humanity. He said initially there were some difficulties pertaining to availability of Personal Protective Equipment but now sufficient PPEs, N-95 masks, Tripple Layer masks, Ventilators, Testing Labs and Drugs are available.