Coronavirus Lockdown : Another BIG announcement from State Bank Of India

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned EMI moratorium seekers about cyber criminals who are using coronavirus lockdown as opportunity to deceive bank customers.

The largest bank of India has communicated to its home loan, car loan, bike loan and other loan borrowers to avoid calls where the caller poses himself or herself as SBI officer and asks for whether they want to avail the SBI EMI moratorium or not. After getting answer to their question, the fraudsters ask the SBI customer to reply to the SMS they would be getting. This can be either sharing the OTP coming through a text message or clicking on the link coming in through the SMS. In both circumstances, SBI loan borrowers fall prey to the cybercriminals.

“A new style of cybercrime has been started by fraudsters. In such frauds, customers get calls asking them to share their OTP in order to postpone their loan EMIs. Once the OTP is shared, the amount is immediately siphoned away by fraudsters,” SBI said in a message to its customers.

The bank also said that the SBI EMI moratorium guidelines are available on the official website of the SBI — onlinesbi.com or sbi.co.in. The SBI EMI moratorium seeking loan borrowers can go to these official SBI websites and let the bank know about their priority.