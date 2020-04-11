Coronavirus : Students graduate by using robots with tablet faces in virtual ceremony

A University has let their students graduate by using robots with tablet faces in a virtual ceremony to stick to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The robots were donned in graduation caps and gowns, with tablets showing the student’s face, for the graduation ceremony on Friday at Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo.

The graduates logged onto their laptops at home to direct the robot via remote control.

One by one, the robots went up to the podium to receive their diplomas, while school staff clapped and congratulated the students.

“I think this is truly a novel experience to receive a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space,” Kazuki Tamura said through his avatar while accepting his master’s degree diploma.

The college hopes that that other schools will follow in their footsteps to avoid mass gatherings.