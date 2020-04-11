Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaat member commits suicide at hospital

According to report, a 30-year-old man who was a member of the Tablighi Jamaat committed suicide at a hospital in Akola, Maharashtra. He tested positive for Coivd-19 on Friday evening and committed suicide early Saturday morning.

The man reportedly used a blade to slit his throat inside the washroom of the isolation ward.

According to sources, the deceased was a native of Assam and had come to Akola with other Tablighi Jamaat members after attending the Merkaz event in Nizamuddin, New Delhi between March 6 and 8.Sources said after developing symptoms of Covid-19, he himself approached the hospital and got admitted a few days ago.