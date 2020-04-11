Coronavirus : UAE reports 370 new cases of COVID19, two deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 370 new cases of coronavirus from different nationalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,360.

150 patients also recovered, as per Friday’s announcement, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 418.

Two deaths have also been announced, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is now 16.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of two Asian expats who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. Both of the deceased had prior chronic illnesses that complicated their ability to resist the virus, the ministry added, wishing a speedy recovery for all patients.