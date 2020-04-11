Rashmika Mandana shares her ‘easy-breezy pictures’: See pics

Rashmika Mandana is a south-Indian actress. Rashmika Mandanna works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada films. She is popularly dubbed by the media and Kannada film industry as the ‘Karnataka Crush’.

She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Rashmika was lauded for her part in ‘Anjani Putra’ and ‘Chamak’. Rashmika is one among very few actresses to have a film gross Rs. 1 billion in such a short span.

Rashmika made her acting debut in Kannada 2016 film ‘Kirik Party’. In 2017 she starred in two commercially successful films, ‘Anjani Putra’ and ‘Chamak’.

She made her Telugu debut with romantic drama ‘Chalo’ in 2018. In the same year, she starred in the romcom film ‘Geetha Govindam’, which has become one of the highest profit earners in Telugu cinema, which earned her wide recognition.

She also starred in the commercially successful films Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Bheeshma (2020).