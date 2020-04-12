Actress Sai Tamhankar looks stunning in latest lockdown photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Sai Tamhankar was born in Sangli and studied at Savarkar Pratisthan.She was a state level Kabaddi player and has an orange belt in karate as well.She got into acting through a play directed by her mother’s friend. Her second play, Aadhe Adhure, won her the Best Actress award, at an inter-college theatre competition.[

Actress Sai Tammhankar is majorly missing her dressing up days and in order refresh her memory, she posted a throw back picture. The picture has Sai spotting a gray sari with and extensively detailed blouse and statement earring. Her smokey eye make up is putting the whole look together. Sai captioned the picture as ,”Who else is missing dress up.” The picture was showered with loots of likes and comments. The picture was great refreshment for all her fans.