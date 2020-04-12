Coronavirus : Congress, BJP workers clash over ration distribution amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, BJP and Congress workers clashed over ration distribution in Jaipur. The two groups wanted preference to be given to areas with their voter base.

The altercation escalated to fisticuffs and several of them were injured.

In Ajmer too BJP leaders gathered at the collectorate and demanded that the rations be distributed through local councillors and workers rather than the government teams. The rations that political workers are clashing over are government distributed rations for the needy and destitute.

Flouting #lockdown – Supporters of @BJP4India MLA @AshokLahotyBJP & @INCIndia leader @Pbhardwajjpr clash over ration distribution in #Jaipur

Each wants preference to be given to areas with their voter base

Lahoty has been sanitizing areas where his supporters live. @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/GF6pQx4Ztk — Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) April 11, 2020

The incident took place in Mansarovar area of Jaipur that falls under the Sanganer constituency on Friday.