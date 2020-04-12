Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : Congress, BJP workers clash over ration distribution amid lockdown

Apr 12, 2020, 09:05 am IST

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, BJP and Congress workers clashed over ration distribution in Jaipur. The two groups wanted preference to be given to areas with their voter base.

The altercation escalated to fisticuffs and several of them were injured.

In Ajmer too BJP leaders gathered at the collectorate and demanded that the rations be distributed through local councillors and workers rather than the government teams. The rations that political workers are clashing over are government distributed rations for the needy and destitute.

The incident took place in Mansarovar area of Jaipur that falls under the Sanganer constituency on Friday.

