Coronavirus : Covid19 positive cases crosses 8000 in India

The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 8356, with the death toll rising to 273, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The country saw 909 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Out of 8356 cases, 7367 are active.

At least 715 patients have recovered, while one had migrated to another country, showed data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 1761, followed by Delhi which reported 1069 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 969 cases. At least 364 people are affected in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh reported 452 cases, Rajasthan reported 700 cases, Telangana reported 504 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 381 cases as per data from the Health Ministry.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 532 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 207, Punjab has 151 cases, West Bengal has 134, Gujarat 432, Haryana has 177 cases, Bihar 63, Chandigarh has 19, Assam 29, Ladakh has 15 coronavirus cases.