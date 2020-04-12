Coronavirus : Five arrested after Cop’s hand chopped off in attack ; video goes viral

Police in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday arrested five people who attacked a police team earlier today on being told to stop and show their curfew passes, chopping off hand of a policeman and injuring two others.

The five were part of a larger seven-man gang, which was arrested from a gurdwara in village Balbera, after a manhunt was launched to nab them. All seven are fugitives, who had donned the robes of ‘Nihangs,’ KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, said in a tweet.

BALBERA/ Sanaur/ Patiala:7 fugitives, donning the robes of Nihangs, have been arrested from the Gurdwara in village Balbera. One of these was injured in the police firing and has been rushed to hospital. The operation was supervised by IG Patiala Zone, Jatinder Singh Aulakh. — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 12, 2020

One of the accused was injured after police opened fire at the gang, the Special Chief Secretary further informed.

Maintaining that the police team observed full ‘maryada’ while entering the gurdwara premises, he added that women and children, who were inside, were unharmed, and have been left secure inside the gurdwara as before.