Coronavirus : Rs 28,256 crore disbursed to 31.77 crore beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Cash amounting to Rs 28,256 crore, or 17 per cent of the estimated value of the Rs 1.7 lakh-crore packaged announced by the Centre, has been transferred to the bank accounts of 31.77 crore beneficiaries as on April 10.

On March 26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for the poor to help them amid the lockdown. The package was a mix of fresh sops, front-loading of some of the planned expenditures and utilisation of some of the autonomous funds (no implication on the Budget) at the state/district level.

By front-loading PM-KISAN, the Centre has transferred Rs 13,855 crore as the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to each of the 6.93 crore farmers as on Friday, the Finance Ministry tweeted. Under the scheme, the government has been providing Rs 6,000 to each farmer spread over three equal installments in a year.

It also transferred Rs 500 to each of 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders (97 per cent of the total beneficiaries), involving an outgo of Rs 9,930 crore. Two more instalments to these account holders will be provided in the subsequent months.

From the one-time grant of Rs 1,000 each to senior citizens, widows and differently-abled people, the Centre has transferred one portion of that amounting Rs 1,405 crore to 2.82 crore beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

To give support to building and other construction workers, Rs 3,066 crore was transferred to 2.16 crore beneficiaries.