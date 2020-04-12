Coronavirus : Six Taj hotel employees test positive for COVID19

Six employees of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel in south Mumbai’s Colaba have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said on Saturday.

Indian Hotels Company (IHC), which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have tested positive for the contagious virus, but did not specify the number.

The company has been hosting doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals, who are treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services, at its hotels in the city.

Apart from Taj Palace at Colaba, it also runs Taj Lands End at Bandra, Vivanta President at Cuffe Parade, and Taj Santacruz.

“Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they have tested positive. They are recovering and are stable now,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.