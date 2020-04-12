Coronavirus : UAE reports 376 new cases of COVID19, Four deaths

UAE has confirmed 376 new cases of COVID-19, while four patients have died and another 170 have recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected through intensified investigation and examination procedures.All of the new cases are in stable condition and are receiving necessary treatment, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 3, 736, while there have been 588 recoveries and 20 deaths so far.