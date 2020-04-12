Former English footballer passed away

Former English footballer Peter Bonetti has passed away. Peter Bonetti was the goalkeeper of national team of England and Chelsa. He died at the age of 78 following a long-term illness.

“Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”, said a club in a statement.

Bonetti has played 729 matches for Chelsea, keeping 208 clean sheets in a Blues career that started in 1960 and finished in 1979.

At club level he helped Chelsea win the 1965 League Cup, the 1970 FA Cup and the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

He was a member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad.