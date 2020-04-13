Coronavirus : Actress Alia Bhatt shares an important message amid COVID-19 pandemic

Taking to her Instagram handle, Actress Alia Bhatt shared a picture featuring her sitting at a table with her head down, sans makeup and glowing while smiling at the camera. She captioned the picture, “Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do (sic)” on which Arjun instantly commented, “It’s a tutorial (sic).”

If there is one good thing about the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the fact that people are using free time at hand to explore new hobbies and actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are no different. Recently, the duo were seen bonding on social media over cake receipe and their fans could not be happier. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia flaunted the chocolate cake prepared by sister Shaheen Bhatt and the banana bread made by the diva herself which inspired Kriti to try a hand at it too.