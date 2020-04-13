Coronavirus : COVID 19 positive cases in India crosses 9,000 ; 35 deaths in last 24 hours

According to health ministry data, The total number of COVID 19 positive cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Sunday, said that the government will increase the number of COVID-19 containment zones (red zones) and carry out massive sanitisation drives in those areas from Monday onwards.

The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital rose to 43 on Sunday, 12 April, with southeast Delhi having the most such zones at 12.

The government is likely to take a decision on nationwide lockdown extension today. Some states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have already announced an extension of the lockdown.