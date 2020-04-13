Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 114,000 globally

The global death toll for coronavirus has passed 114,000 with 1.8 million confirmed cases worldwide.

There were some signs for hope over the weekend as Italy recorded 431 deaths in a day due to COVID-19, the country’s lowest daily death toll since March 19.Italy has had 156,363 confirmed cases of the virus. Nearly 20,000 people have died.

Spain announced that 619 people had died from coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, an increase of almost 100 people over the same period 24 hours earlier.

France, however, confirmed that fewer patients entered its intensive care units for treatment for COVID-19 ahead of a speech by President Emmanuel Macron in which he is expected to extend the country’s month-long coronavirus lockdown.

France is the fourth-worst affected country globally after the U.S., Italy and Spain with over 95,000 cases and 14,393 deaths as of Sunday.

In the UK, meanwhile, the death toll passed 10,000 as the country recorded 737 deaths in a day. Last week, the UK recorded the highest daily death toll in Europe and some say it could become the most impacted country in Europe.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was released from hospital this weekend after contracting COVID-19. He has since said that he owes his life to medical staff.

The U.S. meanwhile passed Italy in the number of deaths from coronavirus, recording more than 20,000 fatalities and more than half a million confirmed cases.