Coronavirus : Doctors in Pakistan dance inside hospital COVID19 ward ; Watch Video

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on Sunday and shared the video, which showed Pakistani doctors dancing inside a hospital ward while treating coronavirus patients.Captioning the video with lyrics title ‘chitta chola’, Gambhir wrote, “coronavirus itself must listen to this..”

In the video, medical staff at a hospital in the Imran Khan-led country are seen singing and dancing inside a hospital ward, while treating several COVID-19 patients.

The former cricketer has also used #NayaPakistan in this social media post, which is now gathering hilarious comments from over the world.

Pakistan on Sunday reported 386 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 5,170. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 86.