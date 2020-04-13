Coronavirus: Imran Khan’s wife and driver tested positive for COVID19? ; Here’s the truth behind the viral news

A news which is going viral on various platforms of social media has claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Khan has contracted coronavirus. An image of news channel Aaj Tak’s screengrab is being widely shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

The screengrab has a grim-looking image of Imran Khan with a text in Hindi which states that Pakistan PM’s wife has been infected with COVID-19. The image also claimed that even Khan’s driver had been tested positive for coronavirus. Later, it was found that the image was morphed. The Aaj Tak logo in the image was also blurred.

According to ALT News, The first two alphabets of the phrase ‘Breaking News’ on the top left corner are also cropped. India Today director Rahul Kanwal also termed the image as fake. Kanwal tweeted the image with a stamp of “fake” on it. He also stated that the image was morphed.

The image is morphed. Imran Khan’s wife and his driver did not test positive for coronavirus.