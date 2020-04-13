Coronavirus Lockdown : Liquor shops and wholesale warehouses will reopen from Monday

All liquor shops and wholesale warehouses in Assam and Meghalaya will open from Monday for limited hours, official orders said on Sunday.

In Assam all liquor shops and wholesale warehouses will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the permitted days while these will open from 9 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. from April 13 to April 17 in Meghalaya.

Excise officials of the two states would supervise and monitor the business and works of these liquor shops, wholesale warehouses and permitted establishments. Additional Commissioner of Assam Excise Department S.K. Medhi in a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all 33 districts said that the state government has approved opening of India Made Foreign Liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam with effect from Monday subject to compliance of 10-pont guidelines.

“These liquor shops may work with bare minimum staff and provide hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash. The owner and management of these shops and other permitted installations would be responsible for deploying their staff to ensure social distancing. The owner and management of these permitted installations have to strictly follow all the directives issued by the National Health Mission of Assam with reference to COVID-19,” said the letter.