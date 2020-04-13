Jio announces Rs 199 plan with 1000GB of high speed data

Reliance Jio is known for offering affordable offerings to its subscribers, be it 4G plans or JioPhone. But the JioFiber broadband plans failed to impress subscribers in terms of FUP limit. While it is notable that this service provides 100 Mbps broadband plan at as low as Rs. 699, the major downside is the FUP limit. Now, JioFiber is providing Double Data benefit on the same due to the nation-wide lockdown.

JioFiber Combo Plan Rs. 199

The JioFiber Combo plan is priced at Rs. 199 and the same goes up to Rs. 234.82 with GST. It provides 1TB of data at up to 100Mbps speed following which the speed drops down to 1Mbps.

The combo plan provides unlimited data benefit at 1Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling benefit as well with the landline service. Notably, the benefit of this service is that it can be used on top of other JioFiber broadband plans. It can be chosen either as a standalone plan or an add-on to the existing plan.

If you choose a JioFiber Combo plan for a month, then the overall charges will be around Rs. 1,100 providing 4.5TB data benefit. After one month, it will be better to opt for the Rs. 699 broadband plan providing 200GB of data at 100Mbps speed.