Coronavirus : Centre releases fresh guidelines for lockdown extension

Union Home Ministry today released fresh guidelines for the period of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation on Tuesday that MHA will list out detailed guidelines that will set the ground rules for relaxation and other important issues between April 15 to May 3. PM Modi had hinted of lifting harsh measures of lockdown post-April 20 after a fair assessment of a particular area on the basis of the number of cases and the chance of the area becoming the hotspot for the Coronavirus.

These services will be fully-functional after April 20 according to news guidelines:

#All Medical facilities that include Aayush, health infrastructure related works.

#Agriculture and Horticulture related activities.

#Financial sector including bank branches and ATMs.

#MGNREGA related work

#Industries related to the production of essential goods.

#Movement of cargos and essential items across the country.

Experts had a view that India should start opening up some economic activities as Coronavirus is not the only reason that kills people. It can be anything from hunger to other fatal diseases that require urgent medical intervention and lockdown doesn’t help those causes. The decision to give relief in some restrictions of the lockdown although with some restrictions after April 20 is a step seems to be in that direction.