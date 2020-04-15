Coronavirus : Chief Minister isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA

Death toll related to novel coronavirus has climbed to 377 in India on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have surged past the 11,000-mark.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to run the state administration without meeting anyone for the next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday, 14 April, tested positive for coronavirus.

“Rupani’s health is fine and he will run the state administration through technological facilities like video conference, video-calling and tele-calling”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday, 15 April.

“No visitor will be allowed at the chief ministers residence for the next one week,” he said.

A local Congress MLA who attended a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official.