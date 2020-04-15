Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases crosses 2,000,000 globally

According to report ,the confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide have surged past the 2 million-mark.

Coronavirus Cases: 2,000,134

Deaths: 126,757

Recovered: 484,600

As per the latest figures, 2,000,065 people worldwide are infected with the virus while over 125,000 have succumbed to the illness.

The United States of America continues to be the worst impacted country in the world with over 600,000 cases and over 26,000 deaths followed by some of the major European countries like Spain, Italy, France, Germany and UK.

While the first million coronavirus infections took over 3 months (December 31 to April 2), the second million has been taken just 13 days.