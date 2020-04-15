Coronavirus : UAE reports 412 new cases of COVID19 ,3 deaths

UAE Health Ministry confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 4,933. Eighty-one new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 933. The Ministry of Health and Prevention have also announced 3 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country because of the coronavirus to 28.
The deaths of the three Asians were caused by COVID-19 complications.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected through intensified investigation and examination procedures. The ministry confirmed that 32,000 new tests had been conducted.
????? ???? ???? ?? 32 ??? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ?? 412 ????? ????? ?????? #?????? ??????? ? 81 ???? ???? ?????#??? pic.twitter.com/JHvO0ultVo
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) April 14, 2020
Post Your Comments