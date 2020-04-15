Latest NewsGulfInternational

Coronavirus : UAE reports 412 new cases of COVID19 ,3 deaths

Apr 15, 2020, 06:37 am IST

UAE Health Ministry confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 4,933. Eighty-one new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 933. The Ministry of Health and Prevention have also announced 3 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country because of the coronavirus to 28.

The deaths of the three Asians were caused by COVID-19 complications.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected through intensified investigation and examination procedures. The ministry confirmed that 32,000 new tests had been conducted.

