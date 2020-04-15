HBD Mandira Bedi : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; See Pics

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, television presenter and a fashion designer. She turns a year older on Wednesday.

After rising to fame for her starring role in the Indian soap opera Shanti, Bedi appeared in television series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Aurat and also hosted several sports and entertainment-themed broadcasts.

After earning her undergraduate degree in economics from St Xaviers College in Mumbai, India, she entered the media studies graduate program at Sophia Polytechnic University.

She debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection.

She got married to director and producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and was given birth to a boy named Vir in 2011.

She and cricket player-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu co-hosted a Star One entertainment program called Funjabbi Chak De.