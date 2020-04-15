Indian Embassy in UAE issues important advisory for Indian expats

The Indian Embassy in UAE has issued an advisory for all Indian expats living in UAE. The embassy in the advisory warned the Indian expats against the fake circulars regarding repatriation that is being spread among the Indian community.

The circular issued by the Indian Mission urged the stranded Indian expats – visit visa holders, elders and jobless – to send their personal details to the missions.

“It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated on social media asking Indians stranded in the UAE to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Embassy. Please note no such message has been sent by the embassy,” the Indian Embassy said.

It has come to our notice about circulation of messages regarding details of visit visa holders, elders, jobless etc. to be sent to Indian Consulate Dubai for repatriation. CGI Dubai has not issued any such advisory.Indian nationals should take note of this. @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile the Indian Consulate Dubai noted that the circular was a fake one. “CGI Dubai has not issued any such advisory. Indian nationals should take note of this.”

The Indian embassy is now offering tele-counselling service, which is already availed by 500 expats.

Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor said distressed expats who wish to seek the services can write to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

Additionally in case of emergency, expats can call 24X7 helpline number 0508995583.