Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s Twitter account suspended

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform on Thursday, 16 April, for violation of rules. According to reports, her account was suspended she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

Filmmaker Reema Kagti had asked Mumbai Police to take action against one of Rangoli’s tweets alleging spreading of fake news and inciting hatred. She tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray.”

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Soon after, actor Kubbra Sait shared Reema’s tweet and said that she had blocked and reported Rangoli’s account to Twitter. “I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate-mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions,” Kubbra tweeted.