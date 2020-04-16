Coronavirus : Samsung India donates a huge amount to PM CARES Fund

Samsung India on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs. 20 crores towards the relief efforts. The company will be donating Rs. 15 crores to the PM CARES Fund, and Rs. 5 crores to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to combat the crises.

The company also mentioned that its employees across India are putting together their personal contribution and the company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM CARES Fund in the coming weeks.

“We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of infrared thermometers and public address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improving the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided,” read an official statement.

“Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship programme,” the statement read.