Coronavirus : UAE reports 432 new cases of COVID19 ,5 deaths

UAE Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 5 deaths and 432 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,365.The Ministry also announced 101 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,034.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it’s a priority to perform advanced and extensive testing and screening to identify and isolate cases as early as possible; more than 767,000 Covid-19 tests have been performed to date across the UAE.
Of the 5 cases that resulted in fatalities, three people were from Asia, one was Arab and one was from the Gulf. Taking the death toll to 33.
??????? ????? ????? ???????? ???????? ?????? #?????19 ?? ???? #????????
???????? 15 ????? 2020
The latest developments on Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the #UAE
Wednesday- 15 April 2020 pic.twitter.com/RUTXvKCcnu
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 15, 2020
