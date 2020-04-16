Coronavirus : UAE reports 432 new cases of COVID19 ,5 deaths

UAE Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 5 deaths and 432 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,365.The Ministry also announced 101 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,034.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it’s a priority to perform advanced and extensive testing and screening to identify and isolate cases as early as possible; more than 767,000 Covid-19 tests have been performed to date across the UAE.

Of the 5 cases that resulted in fatalities, three people were from Asia, one was Arab and one was from the Gulf. Taking the death toll to 33.