COVID 19: Kerala police becomes good samaritans while reuniting kids

Two children from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala, who came to their relatives house here on a holiday and were stranded here due to lockdown, were reunited with their family on Tuesday, thanks to the effort of a police official.

Santhosh Kumar Padil, an assistant sub-inspector, took the children to the Talapady border in his own vehicle after the relatives of the kids made a request to him.

The children were desperate to get home after the lockdown continued.

Their parents, after obtaining necessary permission from the district administration there, waited at the border to receive them.

Santhosh Kumar had earlier won praise for helping a family get urgent medical assistance for a child by rushing it to a hospital in a police vehicle.

City police commissioner P S Harsha,in a tweet, commended the exemplary sense of duty of the police officialS by helping children and the sick reach home at his personal risk.