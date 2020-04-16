DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsKeralaIndiaNEWS

COVID 19: Man carrying ailing father on shoulders in Kerala sparks outrage

Apr 16, 2020, 11:24 am IST

In a horrific incidence in Kerala, a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65 year old ailing father on foot after the cop stopped the auto rickshaw they were traveling.The Kerala State Commission has registered a suo moto case in the connection with the whole incidence.

The 65-year-old man, a native of Kollam’s Kulathupuzha village was admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital and was discharged on Wednesday. He was being taken back to his home in an autorickshaw by his son who alleged the police prevented them despite showing hospital documents citing discharge.

The family was made to get down from the auto by police personnel, leaving the son with no other option than to walk close to one kilometer in Punalur city area on foot with his father in his arms.

Kerala had 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 218 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close