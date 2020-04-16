COVID 19: This state may soon become green zone by April 20

With the lock down extended till May 3, the Goan state might be the first to enter the green zone of the COVID 19 by April 20. Goan Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had tweeted about the same.

Taking to Twitter, Santosh had earlier said that if all goes according to the government’s plan, Goa would be the first state to be declared a green zone by April 20.

The senior BJP leader had also urged citizens to keep their eyes and ears to the ground.

The coastal state had reported seven COVID-19 positive cases, of which six patients have recovered and one is being treated at a designated hospital in Margao.

Of the two districts in the state, South Goa has already been declared a “green zone” by the Union health ministry.

The health ministry has categorised all districts in India into different COVID-19 zones. A district that has not reported positive coronavirus cases can be marked under the green zone and lockdown may be eased a little at such places.