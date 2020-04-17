Actress Sayyesha’s latest dance performance amid lockdown goes viral : Watch Video

Sayesha Saigal is an Indian film actress who mostly appears in Tamil films, and has also appeared in Hindi and Telugu films.After working in a Telugu film Akhil (2015), she made her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay (2016), and her Tamil debut in the film Vanamagan (2017).

Sayyesha Saigal made her film debut with a Telugu film Akhil, she then went onto act in a Bollywood flick Shivaay along with Ajay Devgn and before finally making her Tamil debut with Vanamagan in 2017. A lot of has changed for this young actress in the past 3 years. She has acted in some big films like Kaappaan, Junga and Kadaikutty Singam. More than her acting career, Sayyesh found the love of her life Arya and even got married a year back. She is the daughter of actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. She is the grandniece of actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.